Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 1119

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 51 more troops of Artsakh have been killed in action in the Azeri attacks, bringing the total death toll in the Artsakh military to 1119, the Defense Ministry said. 

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 




