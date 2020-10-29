Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

‘I didn’t ask to be Armenian, I just got lucky’ – Kim Kardashian shows birthday gift

‘I didn’t ask to be Armenian, I just got lucky’ – Kim Kardashian shows birthday gift

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West has once again showed that she is proud of being an Armenian.

In a story on Instagram Kim Kardashian shows her birthday gifts, including sweaters on which are written: “I didn’t ask to be Armenian. I just got lucky”.

Kim told her 190 million followers that “it is the truth”.


Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration