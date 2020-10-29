Fierce fighting resumes amid continuing Azeri attacks on Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Intense fighting continues in various directions of the frontline at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact on October 29, the Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said amid renewed Azeri attacks.

“The Defense Army is engaged in fierce battles particularly in the sections of Avetaranots, Sghnakh and Aknaghbyur of Askeran region,” he said, adding that the Azerbaijani armed forces have suffered large personnel losses.

The Azeri military are again bombarding towns and cities of Artsakh, namely Stepanakert and Shushi.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan