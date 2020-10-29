Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

Azerbaijan again fires rockets at Artsakh’s Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan again fired rockets at capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert, ARMENPRESS reports the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh informs.

‘’Air raid siren deactivated in Stepanakert a few minutes ago. Azerbaijan fired another 5 rockets against Stepanakert. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or devastations’’, reads the statement.

Stepanakert has been under regular bombardment since the start of the war. The bombardment extremely intensified during the past day, maternity hospital also appeared under fire. One civilian died yesterday, some others are injured.





