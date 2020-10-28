Artsakh urges Azerbaijani civilians not to serve as human shield – Artsakh President's spox.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan continues carrying out overt and deliberate war crimes, targeting Artsakh’s hospitals, schools, residential houses and other public objects from different weapons, killing or injuring civilians, ARMENPRESS reports Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh’s President, wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’And the world with its famous media outlets continues to silently record it, at best, regretting for the human losses.

The international community should put an end to the futile actions aimed at stopping this war that has turned into a humanitarian disaster and make practical measures, otherwise, the disaster will go deeper into the region.

We once again warn the Azerbaijani military-political leadership that no strike against our civilian settlements does not and will not remain unanswered.

We once again urge the residents of the Azerbaijani settlements near whose houses Azerbaijani armed forces have located their military objects, to go away not to serve as a human shield against our retaliation to the war crimes of the Azerbaijani authorities'', Poghosyan said.

The Azerbaijani military used Smerch multiple rocket launchers to bombard Stepanakert and Shushi on October 28. The maternity hospital in the capital city of Artsakh was hit with air strikes.

One civilian died and two others were wounded in the Shushi bombing. In Stepanakert, the authorities said the bombing has caused heavy casualties.