Artsakh vows adequate retaliation if Azerbaijan violates humanitarian ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh urges the Azerbaijani armed forces to remain faithful to the agreements on humanitarian ceasefire, otherwise, proper retaliation will be imminent, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the Defense Army of Artsakh.

‘’During the day the adversary continued keeping under fire the peaceful settlements of Artsakh. Particularly, Shushi and Stepanakert cities were bombed by Smerch multiple rocket launchers, strongly damaging the maternity hospital of the capital, and the civilian infrastructures of the two countries. One civilian has been killed, some others are injured. As a result of the adequate actions of the Defense Army, the firing positions located in the rear of the adversary's army have been silenced. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges the adversary to remain faithful to the agreements on humanitarian ceasefire, otherwise, proper retaliation will be imminent'', reads the statement.