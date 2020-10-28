Azerbaijan again strikes Artsakh’s capital – DEVELOPING
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has again fired rockets against Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.
There are new devastations, but still there is no information about casualties.
The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs that air raid siren is deactivated at the moment.
