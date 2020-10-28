Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Azerbaijan again strikes Artsakh’s capital – DEVELOPING

Azerbaijan again strikes Artsakh’s capital – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has again fired rockets against Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

There are new devastations, but still there is no information about casualties.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs that air raid siren is deactivated at the moment.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration