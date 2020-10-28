Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

WATCH: Stepanakert City maternity hospital after deliberate bombardment by Azeri military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing the aftermath of the Azerbaijani deliberate bombardment of the maternity hospital of Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani military used Smerch multiple rocket launchers to bombard Stepanakert and Shushi on October 28. The maternity hospital in the capital city of Artsakh was hit with air strikes.

One civilian died and two others were wounded in the Shushi bombing. In Stepanakert, the authorities said the bombing has caused heavy casualties.

