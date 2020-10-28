Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Aliyev says ready for talks with Pashinyan without preconditions

Aliyev says ready for talks with Pashinyan without preconditions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev says he is ready to hold negotiations without preconditions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Interfax reported.

Aliyev said he would accept an invitation to hold the talks in Moscow, but at the same time he said he hasn’t yet received one.

The Azeri president added that he is ready to have negotiations with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan without preconditions in Moscow, Russia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration