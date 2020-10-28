Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

‘EU needs to take firm action to stop Nagorno Karabakh conflict’ – MEP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament representing the Red-Green Alliance from Denmark Nikolaj Villumsen is expecting the European Union to take firm actions to stop the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Further conflict will lead to more war crimes”, the MEP said on Twitter.

Nikolaj Villumsen shared the study of Human Rights Watch in his post, stating that there are facts that Azerbaijan has used banned cluster munitions against civilians.

To remind, Azerbaijan has widely used banned cluster munitions against the peaceful settlements of Nagorno Karabakh.

 

