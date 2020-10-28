Azerbaijani armed forces continue deliberate war crimes – Artsakh Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. On October 28 the Azerbaijani armed forces have launched strikes over 15 times in the direction of different parts of Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert and Shushi, deliberately targeting the Maternal and Child Health Center and some residential and public objects, the Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh said in a statement.

1 civilian has been killed, 2 others were wounded in Shushi. The human casualties in Stepanakert are still being clarified. Huge damages were recorded in Stepanakert.

The Ombudsman of Artsakh says the Azerbaijani armed forces continue the deliberate war crimes against the civilian population, by targeting even the Maternal and Child Health Center. These new crimes are consequence of the connivance of the international community to the previous crimes, which encourages the Azerbaijani side. Therefore, both Azerbaijan and the international community bear responsibility for these crimes.

