Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 6749
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has reached 6749, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reported.
The Azeri military losses also include 223 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 618 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
