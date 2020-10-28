Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 1068

Artsakh military death toll reaches 1068

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported 59 more KIAs in its military amid the Azeri attacks.

The total death toll in the Artsakh military reached 1068.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration