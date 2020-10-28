Artsakh military death toll reaches 1068
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported 59 more KIAs in its military amid the Azeri attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh military reached 1068.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:34 Artsakh military death toll reaches 1068
- 13:20 Canadian Senator calls on government to recognize Artsakh independence
- 13:02 Armenian President congratulates Czech counterpart on Statehood Day
- 12:46 One civilian killed, two wounded in Azeri missile strikes at towns and cities in Artsakh
- 12:40 Armenian email campaign asks SpaceX not to aid Turkish regime with satellite launch – TechCrunch
- 12:34 Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice voluntarily joins the military
- 12:17 Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
- 11:57 Hayastan Fund presents geography of donations made for assisting Artsakh
- 11:25 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2241 new cases in one day
- 11:13 Azerbaijan targets Artsakh’s Shushi: no casualties reported
- 10:52 US Congressman calls on Trump administration to impose Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijan immediately
- 10:37 Another Azeri drone shot down over Artsakh
- 10:21 No quorum in Parliament for holding session
- 09:55 Wounded Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan recovering without complications, says Artsakh presidency
- 09:45 Fighting resumes as Azeri sabotage assault teams attack Artsakh
- 09:26 Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title
- 08:51 European Stocks - 27-10-20
- 08:50 US stocks - 27-10-20
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-10-20
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-10-20
- 08:47 Oil Prices Down - 27-10-20
- 08:01 Glendale officially recognizes Artsakh independence, calls on US President, Congress to follow lead
- 10.27-23:50 Glendale City Council to discuss recognition of Artsakh’s independence
- 10.27-23:24 Putin, Erdoğan discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 10.27-22:26 Azerbaijan loses great technological advantage – MoD Armenia presents war map
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 9024 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5569 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4704 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson
16:47, 10.21.2020
Viewed 4249 times Azerbaijan throws in last reserves in attacks on Artsakh, combat actions underway in entire south
00:03, 10.24.2020
Viewed 4014 times Genocide Watch considers Azerbaijan to be at Stage 9- Extermination and Stage 10 – Denial