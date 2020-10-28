Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice voluntarily joins the military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Vahe Danielyan has voluntarily signed up for military service amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

Danielyan is considered “drafted on voluntary basis” from October 27, and he has been formally relieved from duties as Deputy Minister of Justice.

As stipulated by law, Danielyan - as a public official who voluntarily joined the military - will further receive his pay as Deputy Minister for the period of his military service and will retain his position afterwards.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





