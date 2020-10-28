Another Azeri drone shot down over Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army has shot down another Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
A total of more than 220 Azeri UAVs have been shot down by Artsakh since the beginning of the war on September 27.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
