No quorum in Parliament for holding session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament has not kicked off today due to the absence of quorum.

The ruling My Step faction decided not to ensure quorum in order not to overload the Cabinet for the Q&A session.

Head of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts said these days, during the martial law declared in Armenia, all members of the Cabinet are very busy. “And the faction made a decision not to further overload the Cabinet during this four-day sitting”, she said.

Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan announced that there is no quorum. The registration continues until the required number of MPs are registered, but no longer than four hours.

Generally, the Parliament is holding a Q&A session with the members of Cabinet on Wednesday of every four-day sitting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan