Wounded Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan recovering without complications, says Artsakh presidency

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan, who served as Minister of Defense of Artsakh until yesterday, is recovering from the wounds he suffered in combat amid the Azerbaijani attacks, the Artsakh presidency said.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS that there are no complications in Harutyunyan’s recovery process.

“He is recovering, there are no complications,” Poghosyan said.

The general was wounded in action, leaving him incapacitated as Minister of Defense/Commander of Defense Army. The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan on October 27 to be the new Minister of Defense and Commander of the military.

President Harutyunyan also awarded Jalal Harutyunyan with the Hero of Artsakh title.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan