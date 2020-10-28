Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.27% to $1837.50, copper price down by 1.06% to $6824.50, lead price down by 2.38% to $1766.00, nickel price down by 2.39% to $15418.00, tin price down by 3.51% to $17850.00, zinc price down by 2.07% to $2526.50, molybdenum price up by 1.15% to $19290.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





