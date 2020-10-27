Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

PM Pashinyan to address nation at 21:00

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation at 21:00, ARMENPRESS reports PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation at 21:00’’, she wrote, providing no details about the content.





