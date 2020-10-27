Azerbaijan uses cluster warhead injuring three women in Artsakh  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces fired Smerch cluster warhead at Nngi village of Artsakh, where many displaced civilians from neighboring communities had found shelter, ARMENPRESS reports the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh issued a statement.

‘’As a result of the strike three women were injured, as well as a residential house was totally ruined. Other houses and infrastructures of the village suffered damages to different extent.

The fact that there are no military objects in the vicinity of that village, as well as the use of prohibited cluster missile of mass destruction in densely populated area show that the Azerbaijani armed forces had criminal intent to target the civilian population and facilities. The Human Rights Defender applies to the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate actions for adequately reacting and stopping the Azerbaijani atrocities’’, reads the statement.