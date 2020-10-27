Azerbaijani subversive groups make penetration attempts in upper subregion of Askeran, Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. AT the moment the situation in Artsakh is stable but tense. Azerbaijanis again target the upper subregion of Askeran – Avetaranots, Madatashen, Sghnakh and Moshkhmat villages, press service official of the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS, summing up the situation in the settlements of Artsakh.

''The situation in the republic at the moment is stable but tense. Tensions remain in the upper subregion of Askeran – Avetaranots, Madatashen, Sghnakh and Moshkhmat villages, conditioned by the penetration attempts of the Azerbaijani subversive groups, as well as artillery units from both sides are operating'', Tadevosyan said.

As refers to Martakert and Martuni regions, Tadevosyan informed that air raid siren was activated in Martuni, since a drone had been noticed.

He added that Azerbaijani armed forces fired artillery in the direction of Berdzor. Martuni city was bombed with the use of military aviation. As a result of the bombing of Nngi village of Martuni region three women were injured. There are also devastations.

According to Hunan Tadevosyan, the situation in Artsakh's capital Stepanakert was reletively calm during the day.