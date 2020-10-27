U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo talks with Pashinyan, Aliyev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held phone conversations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the State Department.

Pompeo urged the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe the ceasefire regime.

Despite the new ceasefire that was supposed to take effect 08:00 October 26, the Azerbaijani forces launched renewed attacks. The Azeri military also bombarded a village, killing 1 civilian and wounding two others.