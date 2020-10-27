Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Armenian cenbank forecasts 7% GDP drop due to Artsakh war and COVID-19 situation

Armenian cenbank forecasts 7% GDP drop due to Artsakh war and COVID-19 situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Central Bank has revised its September predictions of a 6,2 drop in the GDP and has forecast around 7% GDP drop due to the ongoing war in Artsakh and the growing COVID-19 situation, cenbank president Martin Galstyan said.

Earlier today the cenbank’s board decided to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at 4,25%.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration