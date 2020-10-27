Session of CIS Council of Heads of Government to be held online on Nov. 6

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will take place on November 6 online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BelTA news agency reports, summing up the results of the today’s session of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives held in Minsk.

“The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held on 6 November via a video link due to the epidemiological situation in the CIS countries. The heads of government will consider a plan of measures to implement the first stage (2021-2025) of the CIS economic development strategy for the period up to 2030”, Uzbekistan's Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives in the CIS, Ambassador to Belarus Nasirjan Yusupov said as quoted by BelTA.