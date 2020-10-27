Chief of Staff of NSS Border Guard Troops dismissed
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Tevosyan has been relieved from the position of Chief of Staff of the Border Guard Troops of Armenia’s National Security Service, the NSS told Armenpress.
The NSS informed that first Deputy Chief of Staff, Colonel Arman Gasparyan has been appointed Chief of Staff of the NSS Border Guard Troops.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:07 Chief of Staff of NSS Border Guard Troops dismissed
- 16:06 Pakistani military helped Azeri troops in attack on Artsakh, says Azerbaijani serviceman
- 15:52 Armenian PM pays tribute to memory of 1999 October 27 parliament attack victims
- 15:51 Armenian opposition leaders request PM to convene emergency Security Council meeting
- 15:42 Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to hold concerts, to transfer proceeds to Military Insurance Fund
- 15:27 Armenia to initiate CSTO when it will be certain of affirmative response, says Vice Speaker
- 15:20 Two indicted and detained on charges of high treason and espionage in Armenia
- 15:17 Armenian military controls situation at southern border
- 15:13 A total of 39 civilians killed in Artsakh from Azerbaijani attacks, Ombudsman’s Office says
- 15:11 Iranian deputy FM to visit Yerevan as part of regional tour on NK conflict
- 15:05 Iranian army commander vows “strict punishment to takfir-terrorists” near borders
- 15:03 Head of NSS Counterintelligence Department dismissed
- 14:45 Video purportedly showing Armenian-speaking Azeri is fake
- 14:15 Azeri POWs admit Armenians treat them better than Azeris themselves
- 14:13 Any country’s involvement in NK settlement process must be agreed with Armenia and Azerbaijan-Peskov
- 14:02 WATCH: Defense Ministry releases video of Azerbaijan shelling Armenia border
- 13:46 IDBank offers new accessible option for transfers from Russia to Armenia
- 13:39 Artsakh military death toll reaches 1009
- 13:36 Lawmakers pay tribute to memory of 1999 October 27 parliament shooting victims
- 13:27 Russia reports record-high 320 daily coronavirus deaths
- 13:21 Azerbaijan holds 17 Armenians as prisoners of war
- 13:08 Number of military crimes committed by Azerbaijan will lead it to total defeat – Armenian MP
- 13:01 Armenia Border Guards take “preventative measures” to thwart Azerbaijani attacks at southern border
- 12:40 Victims reported as Azeri military again shells territory of Armenia
- 12:35 President of Artsakh receives head of Volunteers Union of Crimea
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 8531 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5354 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 5185 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4967 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4582 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson