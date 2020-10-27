Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Chief of Staff of NSS Border Guard Troops dismissed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Tevosyan has been relieved from the position of Chief of Staff of the Border Guard Troops of Armenia’s National Security Service, the NSS told Armenpress.

The NSS informed that first Deputy Chief of Staff, Colonel Arman Gasparyan has been appointed Chief of Staff of the NSS Border Guard Troops.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





