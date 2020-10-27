Armenian opposition leaders request PM to convene emergency Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the two opposition parties of the Armenian parliament – Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Bright Armenia (LHK) - have requested Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to urgently convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

LHK leader Edmon Marukyan said they want to discuss the current situation at the meeting.

The third attempt, brokered by the US, to establish a humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh failed amid continuing Azerbaijani violations.

In the morning of October 27, the Azeri military bombed an Armenian border guard position in the country's south where the Armenian border meets Iran.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan