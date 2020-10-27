Armenia to initiate CSTO when it will be certain of affirmative response, says Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia will officially apply to the CSTO only when “it will be sure that it will get an unequivocal affirmative response.”

“In the CSTO and other similar organizations the decisions are made in logic of consensus. Meaning, in case when we see that there are undeniable facts that would be difficult to be questioned within the framework of CSTO discussion, that step will be made when we will be sure that the request will receive an unequivocal affirmative response. We don’t have that need today, but in case of threat to the Armenian border, I assure you that our allies and partners won’t allow that situation to deepen,” Simonyan said when asked about the matter.

In the morning of October 27, the Azerbaijani military bombed an Armenian border guard position in Armenia’s south where the Armenian border meets the Iranian border.

The CSTO is a military alliance between Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, its charter stipulates that member states are bound to protect one another if anyone of them gets attacked.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan