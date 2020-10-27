Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Two indicted and detained on charges of high treason and espionage in Armenia

Two indicted and detained on charges of high treason and espionage in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Two suspects are currently charged and detained within the framework of an ongoing criminal investigation on state treason and espionage, the Deputy Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan said at a news conference.

“In the first case, a former high ranking military official was recruited by the adversary [Azerbaijan] and had gathered various information from various military bases and transmitted the information to the adversary. In the other case, foreign nationals had obtained information on military mobilization in Armenia, equipment, transportation movements, including other information. Criminal cases on relevant articles were opened at the National Security Service on both cases,” he said, adding that the investigation continues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration