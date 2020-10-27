A total of 39 civilians killed in Artsakh from Azerbaijani attacks, Ombudsman’s Office says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The data on the consequences of Azerbaijani crimes committed against the peaceful population of Artsakh since September 27 have been updated based on the results of the fact-finding mission carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh.

The Ombudsman’s Office said that as of October 26, a total of 39 Artsakh civilians – 1 little girl, 7 women and 31 men, have been killed from the Azerbaijani attacks. A total of 122 people were wounded, of which 102 received serious injuries. 83 of them are male and 19 are female citizens.

150 settlements in Artsakh suffered great material damage.

