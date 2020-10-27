Armenian military controls situation at southern border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces are overall controlling the situation at the southern border of Armenia, a Defense Ministry representative said in an interview to Zinuzh Media, the official military channel, after the Tuesday morning bombings by the Azeri military on an Armenian border guard post at the border with Iran.

“We detected it immediately, we detect all movements. We don’t have personnel losses, we don’t have any human or material losses. The situation, in general, is under our control at the contact line,” the representative said.

The Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan today discussed with the top brass the tactical situation at the southern border and the future steps and issues.

“We know the locations of all their firing positions, if this suddenly gets repeated we will strike them all. We won’t allow the [Azeri] transgression. The Armenian Armed Forces, our personnel are all ready at any moment to deliver a powerful blow using all existing measures in our arsenal if the adversary attempts to breach the state border,” the Armenian military officers serving at the southern border said.

Noting yet another Azeri violation of the ceasefire regime and the shelling of the state border of Armenia, the Defense Ministry of Armenia announces that it will be forced to take countermeasures in the direction of the Azerbaijani forces.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan