Iranian deputy FM to visit Yerevan as part of regional tour on NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will carry out a regional tour, visiting Yerevan, Baku, Moscow and Ankara aimed at promoting Iran's initiative for solving Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, IRNA reports.

On October 27 Araghchi arrived in Parsabad Moghan airport, in northwestern province of Ardebil to inspect areas bordering NK conflict zone.

