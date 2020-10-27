Iranian army commander vows “strict punishment to takfir-terrorists” near borders

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Commander of the Iranian Army Major-General Abdolrahim Mousavi has vowed “strict punishment” to the “takfir-terrorists” near Iranian borders, local news media reported.

Mousavi made the comments after visiting the Iranian air defense troops and inspecting the readiness level of the units at the north-western borders.

Mousavi stressed the need to ensure the safety of residents in the border towns.

He said the air defense units are on high alert in the north-western part of Iran and the units will be increased is required.

