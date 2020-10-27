Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Head of NSS Counterintelligence Department dismissed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Counterintelligence Department of the National Security Service of Armenia, Major-General Hovhannes Karumyan has been relieved from the position, the NSS told Armenpress.

The NSS, however, didn’t provide other details.

