Video purportedly showing Armenian-speaking Azeri is fake

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The man shown in a video posted online where he was seen speaking fluent Armenian and presented to be an Azerbaijani is actually a citizen of Armenia and hasn’t had any participation in the military actions, according to the Committee of Investigations of Armenia.

“Perhaps this is the result of a false presentation. There are numerous factual data that substantiate that this person is a citizen of Armenia and doesn’t have a POW status. This is disinformation,” Vardanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan