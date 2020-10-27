Azeri POWs admit Armenians treat them better than Azeris themselves

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Two Azerbaijani prisoners of war have been questioned by the Armenian Committee of Investigations as part of an ongoing criminal case, the Director of the Forensic Science Department of the Committee of Investigations Rafael Vardanyan said at a news conference.

“They are detained in line with all international humanitarian norms. They receive the highest level medical aid, three meals a day, and all other needs are ensured. At the questioning they even said that they wouldn’t get a better treatment even in their home country Azerbaijan,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan