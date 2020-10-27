Any country’s involvement in NK settlement process must be agreed with Armenia and Azerbaijan-Peskov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Involvement of any country in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement must be agreed with Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the possibility of Turkey’s involvement in the next stage of negotiations, reports TASS.

“Here only the opinion of the two countries is important: I mean the conflicting parties – Azerbaijan and Armenia. Only the conflicting sides can give a consent or wish the participation of this or that country in the negotiations”, Peskov said.

