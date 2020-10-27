Artsakh military death toll reaches 1009
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Ministry has said that an additional 35 of its troops were killed in action in the Azeri attacks, bringing the total death toll in the Artsakh military to 1009.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:45 Video purportedly showing Armenian-speaking Azeri is fake
- 14:15 Azeri POWs admit Armenians treat them better than Azeris themselves
- 14:13 Any country’s involvement in NK settlement process must be agreed with Armenia and Azerbaijan-Peskov
- 14:02 WATCH: Defense Ministry releases video of Azerbaijan shelling Armenia border
- 13:46 IDBank offers new accessible option for transfers from Russia to Armenia
- 13:39 Artsakh military death toll reaches 1009
- 13:36 Lawmakers pay tribute to memory of 1999 October 27 parliament shooting victims
- 13:27 Russia reports record-high 320 daily coronavirus deaths
- 13:21 Azerbaijan holds 17 Armenians as prisoners of war
- 13:08 Number of military crimes committed by Azerbaijan will lead it to total defeat – Armenian MP
- 13:01 Armenia Border Guards take “preventative measures” to thwart Azerbaijani attacks at southern border
- 12:40 Victims reported as Azeri military again shells territory of Armenia
- 12:35 President of Artsakh receives head of Volunteers Union of Crimea
- 12:26 Japanese government to provide Armenia with $3.8 mln grant as Parliament ratifies agreement
- 11:53 No victims in southern Armenia after Azeri bombing
- 11:47 Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 11:33 WATCH: Artsakh countermeasures hit Azeri military equipment
- 11:24 Azerbaijan shells Armenia border guard guiding posts near border with Iran
- 11:13 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1600 new cases, 652 recoveries and 26 deaths in one day
- 11:10 Parliament debates loan agreement aimed at providing Armenia with 17 mln Euro additional funding
- 11:08 Artsakh’s new defense chief assumes command
- 10:19 No quorum, Parliament takes 20-minute break
- 10:10 COVID-19: Armenia extends school fall break
- 10:00 Parliament holds session – LIVE
- 09:59 Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan’s injuries are non-life threatening – Artsakh presidency
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 8515 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5343 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 5178 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4961 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4578 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson