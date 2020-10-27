Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 1009

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Ministry has said that an additional 35 of its troops were killed in action in the Azeri attacks, bringing the total death toll in the Artsakh military to 1009.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





