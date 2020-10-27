Russia reports record-high 320 daily coronavirus deaths

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 320 in the past 24 hours, compared to 219 a day earlier, this is the highest daily number since the pandemic began, TASS reports citing the national anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Overall, 26,589 people died in Russia from coronavirus. The provisional mortality rate stands at 1.72%, the crisis center’s data demonstrates.

Over the past 24 hours, 47 patients died in St. Petersburg followed by the Voronezh Region (16), the Moscow Region (14), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (11), Udmurtia (10) and Komi (10).

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 16,550 to 1,547,774 in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus growth rate has remained at 1.1% for four days.

The rate is the lowest in Chechnya (0.3%), Tatarstan (0.5%), Dagestan, the Chuvash and Moscow regions (0.6%).

As many as 721 coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 496 in the Moscow region, 369 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 312 in the Arkhangelsk region, and 311 in the Rostov region.

There are currently 362,245 active coronavirus cases in Russia.