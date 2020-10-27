Azerbaijan holds 17 Armenians as prisoners of war

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 17 Armenians are currently held in Azerbaijan as prisoners of war, the Committee of Investigations of Armenia said on October 27.

“We are working with the Armenian representation at the ECHR and the Defense Ministry’s inter-departmental commission on prisoners of war for applying urgent measures towards these people, measures relating to medical aid, non-torture and others,” said Rafayel Vardanyan, the Director of the Forensic Science Department of the Committee of Investigations.

He said the information on two other POWs is currently being clarified.

