Victims reported as Azeri military again shells territory of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. There are wounded people as a result of another Azerbaijani fire at the southern direction of the border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The enemy continued firing in the direction of the southern border of the Republic of Armenia. There are reports of wounded,” Stepanyan said.

At around 10:00-10:15 this morning, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire and used drones (one of which has crashed within the Republic of Armenia borders) to shell border guard guiding posts of the Republic of Armenia at its southern border with Iran, the Armenian Unified Infocenter earlier said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan