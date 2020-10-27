Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it at 4.25%, the CBA told Armenpress.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 5.75%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 2.75%.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
