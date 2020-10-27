COVID-19: Armenia reports 1600 new cases, 652 recoveries and 26 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 1600 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,410, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

652 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 51,814.

3397 tests were conducted in the past one day.

26 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1222.

The number of active cases is 27,027.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 347 (8 new such cases).

