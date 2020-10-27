Artsakh’s new defense chief assumes command

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The new Minister of Defense of Artsakh and Commander of the Defense Army Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan is already at the Operational Command Center and is fulfilling his duties, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“The new Defense Army Commander, Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan has for many years been the fear and horror of the enemy. He is already at the Command Center and is completely fulfilling his duties,” Poghosyan said.

Arzumanyan has replaced Jalal Harutyunyan after the latter was wounded in action.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan