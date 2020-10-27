Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

No quorum, Parliament takes 20-minute break

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting has not kicked off in the Armenian Parliament due to absence of quorum.

64 MPs were registered, but the quorum requires presence of at least 67 lawmakers.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan announced a 20-minute break until the quorum will be ensured.

During these days many Armenian MPs are in Artsakh.

 

