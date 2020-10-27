COVID-19: Armenia extends school fall break

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of education said the autumn holidays in schools will be extended for another two weeks until November 12 due to the COVID-19 situation in Armenia.

However, 12th graders will continue learning remotely from October 30 and will complete the academic year as planned, on June 4, 2021, whereas the end of the academic year for the 1-11 grades is defined as June 18, with the first semester ending on January 31.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports said they are currently discussing the possibility of resuming the education process in two formats after November 12.

In elementary school grades the classes will continue regardless of the unfavorable epidemiological situation, whereas the middle and high schools will resume remote learning.

The ministry said in-person learning in middle and high schools will be implemented in those towns and cities where no public transport is operating.

In the event of the epidemiological situation improving all schools will switch back to in-person classes.

Pre-schools and vocational schools will remain closed until November 12 as well.

Universities and colleges will continue remote learning.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan