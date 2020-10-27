Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan’s injuries are non-life threatening – Artsakh presidency

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The injuries Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan suffered in action are non-life threatening but require intensive treatment, the Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“The Azerbaijani news media is spreading fake news already the second time alleging that Jalal Harutyunyan has died. Let me say that Mr. Harutyunyan’s life is not in danger, and he is now undergoing an intensive treatment course for the injuries he suffered at one of the combat positions. He will soon return to the army ranks. President Harutyunyan has trusted the implementation of these difficult duties to General Arzumanyan. In this situation of war, indeed there is lots to be done. Good luck and valor to you Mr. General,” Poghosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan