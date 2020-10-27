Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Situation remains “stable-tense” at upper subregion of Askeran in Artsakh amid Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The situation was “relatively stable” in all civilian settlements of Artsakh overnight October 26-27, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said.

“The stable tense situation is generally maintained in the upper subregion of Askeran,” the service said.

In the evening of October 26 the Azerbaijani military continued breaching the US-facilitated ceasefire and deployed a large number of drones in its renewed attacks on Artsakh. The towns of Martuni and Martakert and several villages came under bombardment.

In the morning of October 27, the Artsakh military reported localized battles in some directions of the frontline.

