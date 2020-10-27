“Localized battles” underway in some directions of frontline, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The “relatively stable-tense” situation remained overnight October 26-27 in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone, with artillery battles taking place in individual parts as the Azeri military continues breaching the ceasefire, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

“In the evening the enemy forces actively deployed unmanned aerial vehicles, a part of which was shot down by the Artsakh Defense Army’s Air Defense units. The Azerbaijani forces continued bombarding peaceful settlements, namely the towns of Martuni and Martakert and the villages of the upper subregion of Askeran region. Currently localized battles are taking place in some directions of the frontline. The Defense Army units continue carrying out their mission and maintain control over the tactical situation,” the Defense Ministry said.

