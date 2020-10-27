LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.14% to $1842.50, copper price down by 0.06% to $6897.50, lead price up by 0.25% to $1809.00, nickel price up by 0.36% to $15796.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $18500.00, zinc price up by 0.90% to $2580.00, molybdenum price up by 0.81% to $19070.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.