Parliament holds session – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding a session.

9 issues are on the agenda of today’s session.

The lawmakers will debate at second hearing a number of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Attracting Bank Deposits, the Law on State Property Privatization Program 2017-2020, the Tax Code, etc.

The MPs will also debate ratifying several agreements.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





