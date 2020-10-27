Parliament holds session – LIVE
10:00, 27 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding a session.
9 issues are on the agenda of today’s session.
The lawmakers will debate at second hearing a number of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Attracting Bank Deposits, the Law on State Property Privatization Program 2017-2020, the Tax Code, etc.
The MPs will also debate ratifying several agreements.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
